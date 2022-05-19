WEST PLAINS, Mo.– A 19-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a driver on Thursday, May 5, is getting some new wheels.

The West Plains Police Department said the rider used his bike as transportation to and from work. In the crash, the bicycle was dragged approximately 100 feet away and was destroyed. So, the police department pitched in to buy him a new one.

The employees of the West Plains Police Department donated various amounts of money to buy the new bike along with some safety equipment from Walmart and presented it to the nineteen-year-old on May 11.

“Life is hard enough on its own to deal with,” West Plains Chief of Police Stephen P. Monticelli said in a press release. “You can face many trials throughout it and see many beautiful things going through it. But as a community working together, we can make the tough times a little easier to deal with.”

The driver of the car that struck the bicyclist, 52-year-old Jason Thomas Vanatter, was charged with 2nd-degree felony assault and with leaving the scene of an accident on a $25,000 bond.

Vanatter’s bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 20.