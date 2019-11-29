18-year-old charged in deadly St. Louis carjacking

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) – An 18-year-old has been charged in a deadly carjacking in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kai’von De’meze Johnson was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of 30-year-old Victor Gonzalez-Romero.

Surveillance video recorded a driver pass Gonzalez-Romero’s Isuzu Rodeo on Sunday night in a stolen Lexus RX300 and park at the curb. Court documents say someone exited the Lexus and shot Romero. Then someone hopped in the Isuzu.

Two days later, police spotted the Lexus and chased it until it crashed. Johnson was arrested after running.

Johnson told police that three others ranging in age from 14 to 20 were involved in the theft of the Lexus and the carjacking. He said he didn’t shoot Gonzalez-Romero.

Trending Stories