17th Annual Bleed Red Blood Drive begins Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 17th Annual Bleed Red Blood Drive hosted by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will kick off Tuesday.

The event will begin on July 6 through July 9 in Springfield at CBCO’s Thomson Donor Center at 220 West Plainview Road. The drives run from 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Successful donors will receive two general admission tickets to one of two Springfield Cardinals home games on July 27 or 28, a T-shirt with the Springfield Cardinals logo, and a voucher good for a free famous Star BGurger with Cheese from Hardee’s. There will also be free hot dogs, chips, and Coca-Cola products at the drive.

Participants are urged to make an appointment for the event. For more information on the Bleed Red Blood Drive click here.

