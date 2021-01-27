17 more deaths due to COVID-19 in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced 17 news deaths of Greene County residents due to COVID-19.
All of these deaths occurred between Wednesday, January 20, 2021 and Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
Those who died are as follows:
- A man in his 50s
- A woman in her 50s
- A man in his 60s
- A woman in her 60s
- Three men in their 70s
- Two women in their 70s
- Two men in their 80s
- A woman in her 80s
- Two men in their 90s
- Three women in their 90s
According to the SGCHD, all 17 individuals had health conditions.
This brings the county death toll to 381.