17 more deaths due to COVID-19 in Greene County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday delivers his first State of the State address as the elected governor of Missouri. The address comes as the state and the nation are still grappling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech was moved from the House chambers to the Senate due to COVID-19 concerns. The House was out of session last week due to COVID-19 and several Senators are now in quarantine because of it.