NIXA, Mo. — If your weekday drive takes you through Nixa, you’ll want to prepare for some delays Wednesday, March 11.

Crews will be installing flashing yellow traffic lights along 160.

This is happening at Aldersgate Drive and Wasson Drive.

Deputies will be directing traffic while crews work between 9 a.m. and noon.

When those signals are up and running, you’ll be able to make left turns when the yellow arrows start flashing.