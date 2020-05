WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) – Authorities are searching for the driver who fatally struck a 16-year-old boy who was walking along U.S. 61 in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the boy was struck just before 9 p.m. Wednesday just north of Wentzville.

The victim’s name has not been released. He was from Foristell. It wasn’t clear why the boy was walking along the highway.

Wentzville is about 40 miles west of St. Louis.