TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl crashed into a stopped vehicle and injured two people in Taney County Wednesday night, Oct. 19.

The 16-year-old Branson girl was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee near Highway 76 and Route J in Kirbyville, according to a crash report. Around 8:15 p.m, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a crash in which the Cherokee ran into a stopped 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.

Tellita D. Dooley, 29, of Mountain View, and Jason W. Wages, 38, of Forsyth, were taken to a hospital in Branson with serious injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The 16-year-old suffered no injuries.