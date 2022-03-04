SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been sentenced to 159 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after being found guilty of more than two dozen charges.

A jury found Bryan Jones guilty in December 2021 of 27 counts:

Twelve counts of felony stealing

Four counts of tampering in the 1st degree

Three counts of forgery

Two counts of stealing as a fourth or subsequent offense

Two counts of fraudulent use of a credit device

Resisting arrest

Identity theft

Driving while intoxicated

Leaving the scene of an accident

According to a news release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s office, at a March 1 sentencing hearing, Judge Becky Borthwick heard from an assistant prosecutor about Jones’ criminal history, and the number of people who were victimized by Jones. Borthwick also listened to Jones’ calls made in jail and heard from his family.

Jones was sentenced to159 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and 1,090 days in the Greene

County jail for charges contained in the felony information.