OZARK, Mo. – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Ozark Wednesday afternoon.

The Ozarks Police Department says Zoe Sapp was last seen Tuesday evening at about 6:30 pm in Ozark, Mo.

She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is about 5’9 and 140 lbs.

She was last seen wearing red and black checkered pajama pants and a black tank top.

If you have seen her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.