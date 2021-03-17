130 new Springfield jobs created by John Deere Reman expansion

FILE – In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker Harvest Days farm show in Grand Island, Neb. Deere & Co. reports earns on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Deere & Company decided to expand operations in Springfield.

Currently, the remanufacturing division of Deere and Company, John Deere Reman, employs 400 individuals. Soon, they will hire an additional 130 employees to support the new business.

Jena Holtberg-Benge, manager of John Deere Reman Business, said “John Deere Reman is committed to helping our customers become more profitable and sustainable across the full lifecycle of our products.”

The release states remanufacturing is an important part of sustainable operations, as it takes old parts and makes them usable as new at a lower cost, resulting in significant environmental benefits.

“We appreciate John Deere’s continued investment in our state and commitment to providing more jobs and opportunities for Missourians,” said Governor Mike Parson.

In accordance with Springfield becoming known as a manufacturing hub in the U.S., Ozark Technical Community College’s Center of Advanced Manufacturing plans to invest in the future of this industry as well.