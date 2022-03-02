SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield teenage cooking champ will be competing on the eighth season of MasterChef Junior.

Molly Leighninger will be appearing in the new season of the cooking competition show with Gordon Ramsay.

Molly is no stranger to competitions according to her father Brad Leighninger.

“She started when she was five,” says Leighninger who is the owner of the barbeque restaurant Gettin’ Basted in Springfield, Branson, and Nixa. He says about eight years ago she competed in a barbeque competition called, Kid’s Que. “She’s been winning Kid’s Que ever since.”

Molly has created her own sauce and burger that would also give her wins at competitions.

The attention would lead her to television appearances with the likes of Steve Harvey, Rachael Ray, and the show Kid Chef Nation.

“She’s going to be on MasterChef Junior this starting March 17th on Fox, and we’re very proud of her. Very excited to watch it,” says Leighninger.

MasterChef Junior is an American cooking competition involving children from the ages of 8 to 13. This season the judges will consist of Gordan Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Daphne Oz.

At the end of the season, one contestant will win $100,000 and be named MasterChef Junior.

“She had a blast out there and I’m sure she’ll remember for the rest of her life,” says Leighninger.

Brad is an award-winning cook himself. Not only does he own Gettin’ Basted, he also owns the Downing Street Pour House of Hollister.

He says cooking has always been in the family. His grandparents owned a farm in northwest Missouri and he attributes a lot of his passion for cooking to his grandmother.

To try a Molly’s Burger, you can find it in all of the Gettin’ Basted menus.

“I actually joke around, I’m just a stage mom when I go out there, you know, Molly’s actually the celebrity chef.” laughs Leighninger. “She has said many times that she wants to take over my restaurants and I have told her many times I’m ready for her to do that whenever she wants to do so.