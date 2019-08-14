Breaking News
13 Missouri counties at risk for HIV or HEP C

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. On Thursday, Aug,. 9, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the number of opioid-addicted pregnant women shot up dramatically in the last 15 years. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 220 U.S. counties at risk of outbreaks of H.I.V. and Hepatitis C because of the opioid crisis. Thirteen of those counties are in Missouri.

The CDC lists Iron, Bates, Cedar, Hickory, Ozark, Wright, Ripley, Crawford, Madison, St. Francois, Reynolds, Washington and Wayne counties as vulnerable.

For a list of the most vulnerable counties Click here.

For the total number of syringe exchange programs Click here

This is a developing story.

