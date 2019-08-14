13 Missouri counties at risk for HIV or HEP C

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 220 U.S. counties at risk of outbreaks of H.I.V. and Hepatitis C because of the opioid crisis. Thirteen of those counties are in Missouri.
The CDC lists Iron, Bates, Cedar, Hickory, Ozark, Wright, Ripley, Crawford, Madison, St. Francois, Reynolds, Washington and Wayne counties as vulnerable.
