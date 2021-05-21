12,000 Jordan Valley Community Health Center patients affected by big nationwide data breach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield confirmed Friday that some 12,000 area patients at the federally qualified health center were affected by a data breach involving a third-party software company.

San Antonio-based CaptureRx said in a May 5 statement that at the time of the Feb. 6 incident, the affected patient files contained first name, last name, date of birth and prescription information.

Patients at Jordan Valley, which primarily works with underserved area residents, are among those affected by the massive breach, which is affecting at least 115 health care organizations located throughout the country, federal and corporate documents show.

U.S. Health and Human Services records show that at least 1.6 million patients with records serviced by CaptureRx were affected by the breach, which HHS said was reported to federal authorities May 5.

To read the full article written by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.