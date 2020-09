MONETT, Mo. – $11 million has been secured for the Monett Regional Airport.

Improvements will include a new longer runway and new safety features to accommodate larger aircraft and increased activity at the airport.

Senator Roy Blunt and Congressman Billy Long helped submit the paperwork to get the grant.

Monett Mayor Mike Brownsberg says this has been years in the making and is important for economic growth in the city. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall.