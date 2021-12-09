100-year-old WWII veteran visits Pearl Harbor for the first time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A World War II veteran returns to Springfield after visiting an event at the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Donnie Edwards’ Best Defense Foundation invited World War II veteran Jack Hamlin to the 80th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Remembrance on Tuesday, December 7th. Dec. 7, 2021, marks the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor and Oahu.

Hamlin spoke about the event and meeting fellow soldiers. He spent a lot of time with one particular soldier who was badly burned from the events of the attack.

“I said I appreciated him and I told him a few things that I did myself. He said, ‘You went through hell.’ And I said, ‘Yes, and so did you.'” says Hamlin.

Hamlin returned to Springfield this morning at 11:30 am to a group of officers and Ozarks Honor Flight members.

100-year-old Jack Hamlin served in the U.S. Coast Guard at Normandy, France on June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day. Hamlin was there as the Allies invaded and liberated France and helped win the war on the European front.

“I hope we never have another war. That’s one thing. Everybody has to realize you’ve got to teach history to the young children right now in school. They’ve got to realize what their fathers, grandfathers, and uncles went through.” says Hamblin on what he hopes for the next one hundred years.