100-year-old BBQ restaurant in Springfield gets a new owner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pappy’s Place on North Main in Springfield has a new owner.

The barbecue joint was sold off this afternoon for $75,000.

The man who runs it now, Scott Keese, is retiring.

And the couple who bought it today, Wayne and Susan Rader, say they will keep Pappy’s the same with the same staff.

“You know the old saying goes, only if the walls could talk, for example, Pappy’s you know, its been here forever,” Wayne Rader said. “That’s what makes tourists draw, that’s what people like to come to your city to see. I’m just thrilled to have the opportunity to buy a piece of history and I wanna make it exactly what people have always loved it for. I hope that people will come to support us.”

The Rader’s also own a bed and breakfast.

Pappy’s has been around since prohibition times and photojournalist Mike Pitts found out how today’s change of ownership is just another chapter in its nearly 100-year history.

“We’ve known Pappy’s. Everybody’s known of Pappy’s if you’re a local here in Springfield,” Wayne Rader said. “We love history and what Springfield has as far as its history and Pappy’s is a piece of Springfield’s history so we got together with our family and we decided we can buy Pappy’s. The whole intention was to keep it Pappy’s as long as it stands or we can keep it going.”