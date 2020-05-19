100 local parks shut down due to high water

TABLE ROCK LAKE.– Nearly 100 parks on Table Rock Lake are closed because of high water.

According to the Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Facebook page, since October, we’ve seen 45-50 inches of rainfall in the White River Basin, which is 50% above average.

The following sites are closed because they are either on the same circuit as a site that has been affected by high water or the roads to access the site are cut off by water:

Baxter Park – (6 Campsites) Sites 6, 7, 8, 22, 25, and 28.

-Campbell Point Park – (8 Campsites) Sites 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.

Cape Fair Park – (9 Campsites) Sites 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, and 21.

Mill Creek Park (56 Campsites) Sites 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18 and sites 21 thru 67 (entire peninsula).

Old Highway 86 – (15 Campsites) Sites 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 68, 69, 70, 71 73, 74, 75, and 76.

Viola Park – (9 Campsites) Sites 17, 18, 19, 43, 45, 46, 49, 51, and 52.

Additionally, all beaches are underwater and closed and well as Eagle Rock and Old Highway 86 boat ramps.

If you have any questions or concerns, call 417-334-4101.