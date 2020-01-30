10-year-old accidentally shoots self with stolen gun found outside home

ST. LOUIS (FOX 2). – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says they found a 10-year-old suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Gamble, located in the Carr Square neighborhood.

The child suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital by EMS to be treated for the injury and was listed in stable condition.

The child found the gun outside and brought it into his home. That is where he accidentally shot himself in the leg. Police traced the stolen weapon to Springfield, Missouri.