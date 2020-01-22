$10 million revitalization project coming to Eureka Springs

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ar.– Developers in Eureka Springs are taking on a more than $10 million revitalization project.

Pine Mountain Village, Pine Mountain Jamboree and about 40 surrounding acres on east Van Buren will soon be the site of a new hospitality destination called “Pine Mountain.”

The area will feature cabins, shops, restaurants, a 200 person event center and miles of outdoor space for hiking and biking.

The developers are Marshall Johnson and his father Paul Johnson. Marshall is a culinary expert who owns the nearby Rockin Pig Saloon and his father Paul owns pig trail Harley-Davidson.

“We’re going to be doing some new construction,” Marshall said. “We’re going to be revitalizing old historic buildings and revamping the entire property here.”

The family has been in the area for about 10 years.

“About 4 years ago we walked the property with some local bike guys and said what could we do to develop this back area,” Marshall said. “It’s got a wooded acreage added to the shopping center and we just started creating ideas.”

Contractors for the project are C.R. Crawford out of Fayetteville. The opening will be done in three phases and it’s expected to be completed in the fall of this year.

The project is expected to create about 100 jobs.