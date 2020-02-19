1 of 7 suspects in drug deal killing sentenced to 20 years

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP/ Columbia Daily Tribune) – One of seven suspects in a drug deal killing in Columbia has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 30-year-old Richard Leroy Nole Jr. was sentenced Tuesday after a judge accepted his guilty plea to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the August 2018 death of 31-year-old Randall King III. King’s sister, Cherelle King, was in tears leaving the courtroom and said there was “no justice.”

Six other suspects are charged with second-degree murder in the case. Several of them said gunfire erupted when King grabbed another woman “like a hostage” during a methamphetamine deal. The woman also was shot but survived

