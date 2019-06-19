Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
Top Stories
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Top Stories
Is tanning still cool? Young people are wearing more sunscreen
Ladies from a local nursing home competed in a pageant
Summer safety day; summer heat could be the difference between life and death
The Girlfriend Getaway begins day 3 in a North Arkansas cavern
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Monday, June 17 Evening Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Local News
$50,000 worth of equipment stolen from the Rural Fire Protection District
Medical marijuana conflicts with gun ownership
Walmart holds open call event allowing entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas
Reward offered to anyone who has information on who started the fire in Lebanon
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
More Local News Headlines
Ozarks Tonight : The economics of buying local
Ozarks Tonight: World Refugee Day celebrations in Springfield
Fatal motorcycle crash in Springfield
New Jail coming to Webster County soon
14 people in Greene County face indictments for roles in meth conspiracy
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
Ozark man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
Parking lot in downtown Springfield closed for a few days
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Mississippi River flood waters receding in Hannibal, northeast Missouri must assess damage