Local ministries providing food pantry drive-thru and delivery

BRANSON, Mo. – Christian Action Ministries (CAM) has been helping people financially impacted by Covid-19 receive the food they need.

They are currently operating a drive-thru food pantry, where those in need simply pull their car up to receive curbside assistance. They serve as many as 190 people groceries through their drive-thru every day in Branson.

They also provide a delivery service for those who can not make it to the food distribution center. They are delivering to over 170 households to get food to those who are most at risk of catching the coronavirus.

Executive Director of CAM, Kevin Huddleston, says he couldn’t do it without help from local suppliers.

We would not exist without the supplies we get from Ozarks Food Harvest. They along with Convoy of Hope have just been phenomenal for us.” Kevin Huddleston/Executive Director of CAM

CAM has had to shut down its other food pantry in Forsyth during the coronavirus outbreak due to health and safety concerns for its volunteers. Most of them are senior citizens and part of the community’s most at-risk population to COVID-19.

