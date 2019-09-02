Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Local man shares how a “Secret Shopper” scam almost cost him $2,500

News

by: Madison Hever

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One Springfield man is hoping to make sure no one falls prey to scammers like he almost did.

Darren Koger says he almost lost over $2,500 to scammers after he just wanted to make some money as a “Secret” or “Mystery” shopper.

Now, he’s hoping his story will save some other people from making the mistake he did.

“I just don’t want any senior citizens or anybody that’s on a fixed income to get this in the mail and do this,” Koger said. “Because in the end, you’re going to owe your bank this money.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now