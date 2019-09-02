Local man shares how a “Secret Shopper” scam almost cost him $2,500

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One Springfield man is hoping to make sure no one falls prey to scammers like he almost did.

Darren Koger says he almost lost over $2,500 to scammers after he just wanted to make some money as a “Secret” or “Mystery” shopper.

Now, he’s hoping his story will save some other people from making the mistake he did.

“I just don’t want any senior citizens or anybody that’s on a fixed income to get this in the mail and do this,” Koger said. “Because in the end, you’re going to owe your bank this money.”