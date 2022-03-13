People in Springfield are urging others to not forget about what’s happening in Ukraine.

Once again this week, people gathered on the square in downtown Springfield for a community prayer.

Local leaders are joining forces with people in the city to gather and pray.

“We pray, Lord God, for the widows, for the orphans, for the old, the disabled who cannot get to safety,” said Greene County Presiding Commissioner, Bob Dixon.

Organizers said they plan on ramping up their efforts by holding a praying event every night this week.

For Olga Lemeshko, she brought her family out to pray for Ukraine.

“I was born in Mariupol where right now is probably the worst from the whole Ukraine,” said Lemeshko. “I actually was born in the hospital that got bombed last week, so it’s pretty sad.”

She said the situation hits close to home in many ways.

“I just want to cry,” said Lemeshko. “I have a cousin there that we haven’t heard from for like ten days. We don’t know if he’s alive or dead. I don’t know.”

Bread of Life Christian Church Pastor, Mykola Illyuk, was born in Ukraine.

“I would like to say thank you very much to the American people that we are not alone here,” said Illyuk. “That there are Americans that are praying for us.”

Monday through Friday this week anyone is invited to come pray at the World Prayer Center from 6:45 to 8 p.m.

The center is located at 1351 North Boonville Avenue.