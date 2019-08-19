Breaking News
Local hospital celebrates 10 years of helping children fight cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local hospital is celebrating a decade of helping children fight cancer.

Mercy hosted a birthday party to mark a ten-year partnership between the Mercy Kids Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Center and the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The partnership helps keep families and kids here at home by bringing St. Judes developed treatments to the hospital.

Organizers say St. Jude treatments have helped increase child cancer survival rates from 20 percent to 80 percent over the last half-century.

“It’s a great opportunity to be a part of two organizations,” Stephanie Bailey with Mercy Hospital said. “St. Judes and Springfield Mercy that have joined in efforts to provide cancer and hematology treatments for our kids close to home.”

The partnership between Mercy and St. Jude’s has served more than 3,000 local children over the last ten years.

