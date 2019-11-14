Local high school is increasing awareness about the dangers of vaping

REED SPRINGS, Mo. – In response to national news about deaths and serious injuries associated with vaping, some students at Reeds Spring High School are pushing a campaign to increase awareness about the dangers.

“I just feel like there is a lot of stuff that is being targeted to high school students with the vaping,” junior Ashlyn Shafer said. Such as the fun flavors, how they’ve got fruity flavors, less than more like unappealing flavors to teens, and I feel like it’s very easy for teens to get addicted.”

The campaign is called “No Vape November” and it was launched on Nov. 5 by administrators at Reeds Spring High School.

Throughout the month, students who voluntarily turn in their vaping device, will not be punished,

Instead, they’ll get a No Vape November t-shirt, as well as a “Mo Money” gift certificate, created by school administrators, which allows students to get free goodies, such as admission to a ball game, or a free soda.

“I love that we’re doing this,” senior Shelby Loftis said. “Hopefully it will affect the other schools and get great T-shirts. They’re amazing.”

School leaders say response has been very good.

“A lot of them are kids turning in their vapes,” Brian Moler, assistant principal at Reeds Spring High School. “Some kids say, ‘oh I took this from my little brother, or my older sister’ it doesn’t matter. The whole idea is you’re recognizing the effects.”

Moler says they’ve had 22 students turn in devices so far.

Those who voluntarily turn theirs in will avoid disciplinary action.

However, students who get caught with the devices will face the consequences.