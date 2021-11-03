Local Health Department taking appointments for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The state approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11 and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is now taking appointments.

The state followed the vote by the CDC to recommend pediatric doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to help protect children against COVID-19.

1 in 5 cases from October 11 to October 24 were made up of children in the 5 to 17 age range. With this in mind, the Health Department is encouraging parents to vaccinate their children.

According to a press release, Pediatric vaccine doses will be available and distributed at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Vaccination Clinic at 1425 E. Battlefield Rd. (old Toys R Us) beginning tomorrow. Due to increasing demand, an appointment is required for children to be accommodated. Parents can make a vaccine appointment for their child with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department by visiting vaccine417.com or calling the COVID-19 Call Center at (417) 874-1211.

If you have any questions in regards to the pediatric dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the Health Department continues to be a vaccine answer resource.

The Health Department currently has all of the approved doses and booster shots available at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic at 1425 E Battlefield Rd. There are limited appointments, but everyone is asked to check back frequently for new openings if they become available.

In the coming days, more opportunities for children to get vaccinated will be announced by the Health Department. Check out more information here or call 417-874-1211.