Local groups partner to deliver food baskets to seniors

NIXA, Mo. — Two local groups joined together today to provide seniors in Christian County with a Christmas meal.

The Bridge Church in Nixa partnered with the Least of These food pantry this morning to package and deliver Christmas food baskets to seniors.

The two organizations have been working together for about five years.

The Bridge Church helped raise the money for the food baskets and nearly 40 families volunteered to deliver them to seniors’ homes.

The meals are personalized, as well.

Recipients got to choose the meat, vegetable, type of potato and their favorite dessert.

Robert Pearson is the executive pastor at the Bridge.

He says as a church they want to go where people are, not wait for people to come to them.

“We are doing this because we believe it shows the hands and feet of Jesus,” Pearson said. “To love our community. And we want to be very invested in our community and the people that are around us and those in need. So this is just a tangible way for us to go and do that. I just want them to be blessed and know that they are cared for and loved. I know a lot of seniors are at home and don’t have the ability to get out and around people all the time. And sometimes just a smiling face knocking on the door with a meal is just a blessing.”

Volunteers delivered about 245 Christmas meals today.