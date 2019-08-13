Local group calls on students to boycott show that romanticizes teen suicides

FILE – In this March 30, 2017 file photo, Katherine Langford attends the LA premiere of “13 Reasons Why” at Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles. Netflix has decided to remove a graphic suicide scene from the Season 1 finale of its show “13 Reasons Why” as the series prepares to launch its third season. In a statement on Twitter, show creator Brian Yorkey says the intent in portraying a suicide in such graphic detail was to “make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it.” However, the producers have heard concerns from mental health experts and decided, along with the streaming service, to re-edit it. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Netflix show called “13 Reasons Why” is soon to release the 3rd season, and this show has been causing controversy since it released the first season.

A national group known as “Students on Safety” now has a local chapter that calls on students to boycott this show saying it romanticizes suicide.

The group says the show causes copycat suicides.

Suicide prevention hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis text hotline: 741741