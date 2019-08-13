Local group calls on students to boycott show that romanticizes teen suicides

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Netflix show called “13 Reasons Why” is soon to release the 3rd season, and this show has been causing controversy since it released the first season.
A national group known as “Students on Safety” now has a local chapter that calls on students to boycott this show saying it romanticizes suicide.
The group says the show causes copycat suicides.
Our Frances Lin reports in more depth about the controversy of this show.
Check back with this story as we will update it with more information.
For more information, click here.
Suicide prevention hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Crisis text hotline: 741741