Local girl wins national recognition for her work helping the homeless

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – A local girl is one of three recipients for U.S. Cellular’s national “The Future of Good” program.

Emma Sandbothe, 9-years-old, of Marshfield, was selected out of thousands of nominations from across the country as those who are bringing fairness to their communities. As a selected recipient, she will receive $10,000 to further her cause.

U.S. Cellular representatives, Emma’s parents, local law enforecement, first responders and elected officials were there to reveal this recognition to Emma on Thursday with a surprise parade that passed her house!

Along with a lot of honks, waves, shouts, and signs, Emma was presented with an oversized $10,000 check and a celebration kit, featuring technology items, a backpack, a water bottle, and note congratulating her on being The Future of Good.

Emma was honored for her work to help the homeless. After learning how this population in her community and nearby Springfield needed items as simple as toothpaste, Emma decided to take action.

She created Emma’s Homeless Helper Project, an initiative focused on giving homeless youth and families the basic supplies they need. With the help of donors, Emma collects hygiene and non-perishable food items, plus clothing items like socks and hats, then bundles them into care “kits.” These packages are then donated to domestic violence programs and homeless shelters.

To date, Emma’s Homeless Helper Project has donated close to 500 hygiene kits, 100 food kits, and 300 pairs of socks. As her efforts grow, Emma is looking to set up donation boxes in her community and begin purchasing items in bulk. One day, she would like to have a storefront to serve the homeless directly.

U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good program is in its fifth consecutive year. The company is raising awareness for youth causes and increasing their impact through financial contributions.