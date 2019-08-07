Breaking News
Local girl titled “the fittest teen on earth”

MARSHFIELD, Mo. — A Marshfield girl now carries the title of “the fittest teen on earth.”

For the last 4 years, Emma Cary has been training at a local crossfit gym.

But last weekend she got a chance to compete on a global stage.

Emma actually won the world open crossfit games for 14 to 15 year olds, in Madison, Wisconsin.

She spent a month qualifying and winning events to get there.

Her dad Mike, says this was the first year she could even compete!

Emma beat out thousands of other girls from other countries to take home first place.

Congratulations on your big win Emma!

