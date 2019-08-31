Local gas station beginning its annual fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This Saturday, August 31, Casey’s General Store will kick off its 11th year of fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

However, this year’s fundraiser is a little different.

When checking out at the store, customers will be asked if they want to ’round-up’ for MDA.

This means a $3.50 purchase would round up to $4, and 50 cents would be donated to the MDA.

Tina Judd is the store manager at the Casey’s on South Street in Ozark.

Her store holds the record for this fundraiser, it raised $5,600 in 2016.

She says she really enjoys being a part of this fundraiser.

“Anytime I can help someone in need that needs it, you know, medical, anything. It warms my heart, and I’m very happy to do it.”

The round-up will last throughout the month of September.

The fundraising goal for all Casey’s General Stores nationwide is $2 million.