SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nearly one out of every eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. While it is most common for women, it can affect anyone.

Breast cancer has the fourth highest incidence and mortality rate among cancers here in Missouri. Women in Missouri get breast cancer more than any other type of cancer, except for skin cancer.

One local organization here in the Ozarks helps people across southwest Missouri and parts of Arkansas with expenses such as food, medical bills, rent and more.

Before 2000, people in the Ozarks did not have an organization that they could go to that worked exclusively with people who had breast cancer.

These days, the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks offers emotional and financial support to people who develop breast cancer.

Shirley Delashmit, a breast cancer survivor, says she recommends people visit the doctor if they feel something wrong.

Earlier this morning at the Coyote’s Adobe Cafe, the 24th Annual Boobapalooza took place, where folks could partake in a $10 all-you-can-eat breakfast event.

Megan Walkenhorst, program director for BCFO, says she is glad to be able to help anyone who needs it.

“It is nothing short of a blessing to be able to be that shoulder that they could lean on during that time,“ Walkenhorst said.