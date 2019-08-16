Local food bank donates food bags for hungry students on weekends

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One in five children in the Ozarks struggle with hunger. But one local-food-bank is hoping to help students to stay full even when they leave school.

Ozarks Food Harvest plans to donate more than 58,000 food bags to regional schools in 16 counties through their Weekend Backpack Program.

The program provides food-insecure children with a bag of food items to take home every Friday for the entire school year.

Each food bag contains two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, and two snacks, along with beverages. Students who receive the bags are selected by teachers and counselors who interact with the children on a daily basis.