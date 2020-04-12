Local floral shop says business is slow despite Easter holiday

OZARK, Mo. — Lilly’s Floral is located inside of a Price Cutter in Ozark, and because the grocery store is considered essential, Lilly’s is staying open too.

Jill Sisson is the interim manager at Lilly’s.

She says even with the Easter holiday tomorrow, business is a lot slower than expected.

“Currently we are not delivering to hospitals, nursing homes or funerals so as to not endanger any patients,” Sisson said. “People are coming in less to buy flowers and more for essentials things like that so it’s more or less an after thought at this point in time and so we haven’t got much business.”

Sisson says she’s grateful that Lilly’s is still open and that she’s still able to come to work.