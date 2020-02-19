Local family hits the road to embark on journey across America

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The urge to travel and see the beauty of America is something almost every American wishes to do, but one family from the Ozarks is making that wish come true.

The Coombes family, Andy, and Irina and their two kids plus their pet cat, are on a year-long journey to see the states.

“We’ve always lived basically thriving on experiences rather than on stuff. So like even for our kids whenever they would have birthdays or Christmas, instead of really focusing on material possessions and items for gifts, we really focused on trying to find what experiences we could give them,” says Andy.

The Coombes family kicked off their journey in early February and started in Tulsa, and they are now in Texas spending some time at Big Bend National Park.

According to their first Instagram post, on their new travel account, they sold everything they owned to start their journey.

The family is traveling in a 42-foot fifth-wheel travel trailer pulled by a pickup truck.

Courtesy: Irina Coombes

The original goal was to travel once the kids moved out of the house.

“We had already talked about, whenever we retired, and the kids were grown and out of the house, that at that point, we would get an RV and travel and go see the world.” He continues to say they moved their plans up early because you’re never guaranteed a tomorrow.

After Big Bend, they plan on heading west to California and north along the west coast.

At the time of the interview, the family has no set end in mind.

“God may have something completely in-store that’s so different than what we’re used to,” says Irina.

Courtesy: Irina Coombes

“We want to give it a full try for a year, hopefully, and if everything goes well, then we’ll re-evaluate at that point and decide if we want to go phase two and go through a different route,” says Andy.

For their kids, it’s an opportunity to learn firsthand about America’s history and learn about the country, not from a textbook.

“It encourages people to maybe step out of their comfort zone… and do stuff while you still can,” says Irina.

You can follow along with their travels on Instagram at Transcendent.Travelers.