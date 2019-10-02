Local Family Connection Program looking for volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One local church is helping children in foster care have a healthy and safe place to visit with their biological family with a new program.

The Connecting Ground is a local church on the north side of town that has created The Family Connection Program.

There are times set aside each week with the purpose for children and their families to meet in a safe environment to do a variety of activities:

Play board games

Creative crafts

Read books

Anything to create a positive environment

Pastor Chrisite Love said these visits are critical in the healing process and said they provide volunteers to encourage parents to take positive steps, support both the parents and children in the process.

Those volunteers go through a four-week training to help supervise these visits.

Holly Madden, Director of Family Services for Connecting and a foster parent herself, said this program made a difference in her life as well as the lives of the volunteers.

They are in desperate need of volunteers to help expand this program.

If you or anyone you know would like to volunteer, head to their website here or check out their Facebook page here.