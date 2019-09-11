Local events in honor of 9/11

BRANSON, Mo. — Tomorrow marks the 18 anniversary of 9/11.

In remembrance of those who were lost in the horrific events that unfolded that day Laclede County is inviting the public to their 9/11 never forget ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the Laclede County Government Center front grounds and will begin at 4 p.m. Sept. 11.

Special music and a guest speaker will be included in the ceremony.

Also happening tomorrow is the first responder 9/11 memorial remembrance ceremony in Springfield.

This ceremony is being hosted by Klingner-cope and white chapel and will recognize first responders.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and is open to the public and a luncheon for first responders will be held afterward.

If you are in Branon, there will be a special fireworks salute to the national anthem tomorrow night as well.

The display is set to take place Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Branson Rec-Plex located at 1501 Branson Hills Expressway.

The public is invited free of charge but is asked to bring chairs as seating will not be provided.

The display is part of the week-long 2019 fireworks expo by the National Fireworks Association