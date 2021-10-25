Local esthetician provides nurturing touch for domestic violence survivors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield esthetician is helping provide a safe, nurturing touch for those who have experienced past abuse.

417 Sacred Skin Esthetician, Peyton Ragan, said she aims to make it more than just people coming in to get their skin cleaned. Ragan said she helps domestic violence survivors learn to trust touch again.

Being a survivor herself, Ragan said she shares her story with clients to help them feel more comfortable sharing their story, too.

“I was in an abusive relationship probably about, I’d say, five years ago,” Ragan said. “It started off very simple and then kind of snowballed into a thing.”

She said she watches her clients grow.

“When you’ve experienced something like that, it can be kind of traumatic, touch again, and so creating a space and being intentional and mindful when I choose to touch the clients,” Ragan said. “Even just a facial, I know it’s simple, but it really can be moving for people, as well, and really therapeutic in a way.”

The Victim Center Executive Director, Brandi Bartel, said healing for domestic violence survivors isn’t always immediate and can take place in multiple forms.

“This is a lifelong continuum of healing,” Bartel said. “Meaning just because a survivor leaves a violent relationship or a violent home, doesn’t mean that offender has disappeared from the survivor’s life.”

Ragan said a portion of her sales this month will go to Harmony House to support local resources for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.