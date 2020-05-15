Local company gives back to the community by donating to Harmony House

OZARKS, Mo. — An Ozarks real estate company spent the day not selling houses but giving back to the community.

Every year, Keller Williams hosts its annual Red Day where the company shuts down to provide services to charity.

On Thursday, May 14, dozens of people sorted through donated clothes and other items which will then make their way to local nonprofits.

“We had about 75 people here throughout the day and probably about 10 to 15 absolute truckloads of clothing,” team leader Travis Lathrop said. “It was super impressive.”

“We just appreciate the support, it was incredible to see the entire community come out and support Harmony House and our needs,” Jared Alexander, Director of Development at Harmony House said.

Most of those donations will head to Harmony House to cloth victims of domestic violence.