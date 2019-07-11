Local college kicks off art camp, here is how to get involved

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ralph Foster Museum at College of the Ozarks kicked off art camp Thursday, called Painting the Ozarks.

Kids eight to twelve years old checked out the museum, conservation exhibit, and learned art etiquette and appreciation.

Then they ended the morning with foraging and painting in the Ozarks.

The camp’s goal is to foster creative and fun ways for young artists to engage the Ozarks.

Jillian Kenyon, a student at College of the Ozarks, helps run the half day camp.

Three more half-day camps will be offered this summer at the Ralph Foster Museum.

Painting the Ozarks is $25 per child.

All supplies will be provided and a treat for the ride home is given at the end of the day.