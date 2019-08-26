Breaking News
Local coffee shop provides safe place to talk and eat for those in need

AVA, Mo. — One local business is doing good for the community by helping people who need a place to eat and a place to talk.

The coffee shop True Brew, created by the Bread of Life group in Ava — offers its food and service to people who are in need but still helps them keep their dignity.

“The better the business side of it goes, the more money we have available to buy the food to pay for those who have food needs,” Executive Director of Bread of Life Giving and Sharing Tom Martincic said. “There’s a stigma associated sometimes with soup kitchens and so we kind of melded it together so anybody can walk in here, point to a card on the table and their meal has no charge. So they maintain their dignity and we keep it quiet.”

