Local church to donate essential items to Navajo Nation in Arizona

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A group from River Bluff Fellowship has visited the Navajo Nation in Kayenta, Arizona, each summer but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to go this year

The Indian Nation has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, so the church is having a drive to gather items to be donated to the Nation

They will send a few people on an overnight trip to deliver the items once they have been collected.

We spoke with River Bluff Fellowship’s Pastor, Scott Watson.

“This year, rather than going there and taking 50 people or so, we simply chose to begin a drive that would help bring in cleaning supplies, gloves, alcohol, bringing a team of about three in there overnight and come back out,” Watson said.

The drive will continue Monday and Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be at the church on Evans Road, just west of Highway 65 near Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital.

A full list of needed itmes can be found on River Bluff Fellowship’s website.