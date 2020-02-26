Local church hangs cold weather attire throughout town for the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Tuesday night saw temperatures in the low 30s topped with a Winter Weather Advisory, according to Meteorologist Jamie Warriner.

With those cold temps came some rain/ snow drizzle.

Now imagine being stuck on the streets during that?

To make life a little easier for the homeless, a small group at Courageous Church in Springfield has gathered and packed clothes for those who call the streets of Springfield home.

Bob Kaudse, the small group leader, says his group has been doing this for many years.

“We are providing hats, gloves, socks, and ponchos to our homeless friends in the city. It’s cold, it’s very cold outside, and even though where we’re going, they have a place to sleep, tomorrow morning they will not have a place to sleep,” says Bob.

They are even passing out winter coats. The group hopes to reach 300-400 people at three different destinations. They hung clothes up at Veterans Homeless Center, Safe to Sleep, and Victory Mission.

The group focuses on serving others, and Tuesday night, they served the homeless.

“We hang the items on chain link fences, poles, tree limbs at night. And then we come by the next day, or someone comes by the next day, and they’re all gone, that’s great. Because we know they went where they needed to go,” says Bob.

They have heard feedback about their good deeds from those who may have seen homeless people with a Courageous Church tag with them; Bob says it doesn’t matter as long as the homeless get what they need.

“It’s not going to solve homelessness, but it’s going to make it a lot easier for 3-400 people.”