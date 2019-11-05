Local center raising awareness about grief

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – During the month of November, Lost and Found Grief Center in Springfield will be raising awareness for those who may have lost a sibling or parent by the age of 18.

The organization is looking to bring light to child bereavement as a public health issue.

During November, Children’s Grief Awareness Month, the organization will launch the “I am 1 in 12” social media campaign.

The campaign will highlight individuals who have dealt with losing a family member by the age of 18 and are now thriving in the community.

You can help support Lost and Found by liking and sharing their stories on social media platfroms.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories

Community Calendar