Local center raising awareness about grief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – During the month of November, Lost and Found Grief Center in Springfield will be raising awareness for those who may have lost a sibling or parent by the age of 18.

The organization is looking to bring light to child bereavement as a public health issue.

During November, Children’s Grief Awareness Month, the organization will launch the “I am 1 in 12” social media campaign.

The campaign will highlight individuals who have dealt with losing a family member by the age of 18 and are now thriving in the community.

You can help support Lost and Found by liking and sharing their stories on social media platfroms.