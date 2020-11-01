Local candidates make final call to voters this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — You may see local candidates out and about making their final call to voters this weekend.

We caught up with the candidates for House District 135 in Springfield. Republican Steve Helms, Democrat Betsy Fogle, and Green Party Candidate Vickie Kepling are all using this final weekend to remind residents in their district to get out and vote.

They all realize the importance of the home stretch before Tuesday.

“Running the campaign has been the best thing I’ve ever done with my life, and part of me no matter what happens on Nov. 3 will be sad that it’s over,” Fogle said. “I’m also incredibly excited to see if our hard work pays off.”

“It’s ‘Turn Out The Vote’ right now, so you’re trying to persuade voters early on,” Helms said. “Most of the voters have made up their mind right now, and so it’s just a matter of getting everybody out that’s gonna vote for you.”

“I think it’s the same as it’s been the entire campaign,” Kepling said. “It’s getting recognition out there, name recognition, and just again trying to get people out to vote.”

Thousands of people have already voted, but if you plan to wait until Tuesday, polls in Greene County are open from 6 a.m to 7 p.m.