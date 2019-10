DALLAS, Tx. (FOX) -- A line of potent thunderstorms responsible for the powerful tornado that tore through parts of Dallas late Sunday has moved east, blasting the region with strong winds and leaving at least one person dead after a tree fell on an Arkansas home early Monday.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said numerous showers and thunderstorms were expected to continue throughout the day along the Mississippi River Valley southward to the Gulf Coast ahead of a cold front.