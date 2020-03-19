Local businesses helping seniors survive the COVID-19 crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local businesses are making changes to help seniors get what they need to survive the COVID-19 crisis without long-lines and unnecessary exposure to the public.

We wanted to take the time to make sure all of our community’s seniors are aware of this assistance.

Let’s talk about grocery shopping.

Dollar General, Target and Mama Jean’s are all dedicating their first hour of operation to senior shoppers and others at high risk.

These stores may open at different times in different areas so be sure to check local hours of operation.

Hy-Vee is opening an hour early every day seniors and others at high-risk can shop there seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Starting next week, Walmart will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday, it will start an hour before the store opens.

Walmart pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this special hour every Tuesday morning.

If you have any questions about COVID-19 here’s the information hotline number that’s free to call, 1-877-435-8411.