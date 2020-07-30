Local businesses are converting into learning centers to help students on off-campus days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As parents search for alternative options to childcare on virtual learning days this fall, Springfield businesses are working quickly to provide solutions.
Contender eSports in Springfield, a space that usually caters to online gamers, will soon be transformed into a place where students can learn, play and socialize when they aren’t in the classroom.
The Discovery Center in downtown Springfield will also be introducing a new program so students have somewhere to go, rather than learning in their homes 3 days a week.
CONTENDER ESPORTS:
- Learning center hours from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily
- 3-day and 5-day program options available
- Program sign up on a month to month basis
- Rates range from $90 to $150 dollars a week
- St. George’s BBQ next door will also be offering meals for students at the same price as a typical school lunch.
Contender says tutors hired by parents separately will also be able to come in and help supplement virtual classes. For more information, click here.
THE DISCOVERY CENTER:
- Learning center hours are meant as a supplement to the Springfield Public Schools’ hybrid re-entry plan
- Offering on-site tutors and learning aides to help students during their off-campus learning days
- $125 a week per SPS student
The Discovery Center is accepting waiting list registration. To sign your student up follow this link.