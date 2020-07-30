Local businesses are converting into learning centers to help students on off-campus days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As parents search for alternative options to childcare on virtual learning days this fall, Springfield businesses are working quickly to provide solutions.

Contender eSports in Springfield, a space that usually caters to online gamers, will soon be transformed into a place where students can learn, play and socialize when they aren’t in the classroom.

The Discovery Center in downtown Springfield will also be introducing a new program so students have somewhere to go, rather than learning in their homes 3 days a week.

CONTENDER ESPORTS:

Learning center hours from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily

3-day and 5-day program options available

Program sign up on a month to month basis

Rates range from $90 to $150 dollars a week

St. George’s BBQ next door will also be offering meals for students at the same price as a typical school lunch.

Contender says tutors hired by parents separately will also be able to come in and help supplement virtual classes. For more information, click here.

THE DISCOVERY CENTER:

Learning center hours are meant as a supplement to the Springfield Public Schools’ hybrid re-entry plan

Offering on-site tutors and learning aides to help students during their off-campus learning days

$125 a week per SPS student

The Discovery Center is accepting waiting list registration. To sign your student up follow this link.