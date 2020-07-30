Local businesses are converting into learning centers to help students on off-campus days

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As parents search for alternative options to childcare on virtual learning days this fall, Springfield businesses are working quickly to provide solutions. 

Contender eSports in Springfield, a space that usually caters to online gamers, will soon be transformed into a place where students can learn, play and socialize when they aren’t in the classroom.

The Discovery Center in downtown Springfield will also be introducing a new program so students have somewhere to go, rather than learning in their homes 3 days a week.

CONTENDER ESPORTS: 

  • Learning center hours from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily
  • 3-day and 5-day program options available
  • Program sign up on a month to month basis 
  • Rates range from $90 to $150 dollars a week
  • St. George’s BBQ next door will also be offering meals for students at the same price as a typical school lunch. 

Contender says tutors hired by parents separately will also be able to come in and help supplement virtual classes. For more information, click here.

THE DISCOVERY CENTER:

  • Learning center hours are meant as a supplement to the Springfield Public Schools’ hybrid re-entry plan
  • Offering on-site tutors and learning aides to help students during their off-campus learning days
  • $125 a week per SPS student

The Discovery Center is accepting waiting list registration. To sign your student up follow this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties