Local business leader, MSU alumnus Ed Pinegar dies at 74

News

by: KOLR 10

Posted: / Updated:

Ed Pinegar and his wife, Carol. Ed passed away on May 23, 2020 at the age of 74. (Courtesy of Missouri State University)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A long-time local business leader has passed away.

Ed Pinegar died Saturday, May 23, at the age of 74.

He opened a local car dealership in 1979, Pinegar Chevrolet, that’s still in operation today.

Pinegar was a graduate of Missouri State University and a financial supporter of the school.

He and his wife gave a large gift in the mid-2000s that was used to renovate the main horse arena at the Darr Agricultural Center.

In 2004, Pinegar received Missouri State’s “Outstanding Alumni” award.

