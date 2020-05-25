Local business leader, MSU alumnus Ed Pinegar dies at 74

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A long-time local business leader has passed away.
Ed Pinegar died Saturday, May 23, at the age of 74.
He opened a local car dealership in 1979, Pinegar Chevrolet, that’s still in operation today.
Pinegar was a graduate of Missouri State University and a financial supporter of the school.
He and his wife gave a large gift in the mid-2000s that was used to renovate the main horse arena at the Darr Agricultural Center.
In 2004, Pinegar received Missouri State’s “Outstanding Alumni” award.