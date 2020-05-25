Local business leader, MSU alumnus Ed Pinegar dies at 74

Ed Pinegar and his wife, Carol. Ed passed away on May 23, 2020 at the age of 74. (Courtesy of Missouri State University)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A long-time local business leader has passed away.

Ed Pinegar died Saturday, May 23, at the age of 74.

He opened a local car dealership in 1979, Pinegar Chevrolet, that’s still in operation today.

Pinegar was a graduate of Missouri State University and a financial supporter of the school.

Today @maroonation member and good friend Ed Pinegar passed into the next life. No one loved @MSUBearsHoops more than Ed. I will miss you my friend. 🐻❤️ pic.twitter.com/v1UM56m12M — Clif Smart (@ClifSmart) May 24, 2020

He and his wife gave a large gift in the mid-2000s that was used to renovate the main horse arena at the Darr Agricultural Center.

In 2004, Pinegar received Missouri State’s “Outstanding Alumni” award.